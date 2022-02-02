mp board exam 2022: MP board exam 2022: Board exams will be held on time, this information was given by the Minister of Education – mp board exam 2022 mpbse 10th 12th exam 2022 will be as per schedule

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct 10th and 12th examinations from February 17. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “Annual examinations for Class X and XII in the state will be held as per schedule (schedule of MP board examination). Annual examinations for Class X and annual examinations in all schools will be held from February 18, 2022. Class XII will be held from February 17, 2022.” The practical exams will start from 18th February and the 12th practical exams will start from 17th February and will continue till 31st March 2022. 10th, 12th Admission Card (MP Board Admit Card) has already been issued, Candidates can download hall tickets on official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board had earlier conducted e-pre-board examination in ‘Take Home Exam’ mode till January 31, 2022. MPBSE had earlier revised the marking scheme for 10th and 12th theory and practical examinations. According to the revised MP board marking scheme, 80 marks will be awarded for high school and higher secondary examinations, 80 marks for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for demonstration and project work.

Also read: CBSE exam: Notice of 10th, 12th exam date going viral on social media is fake



MP Board Exam 2022 Admission Card: How to Download Admission Card



Step 1: First visit the official website of MPBSE, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Exam and Registration Form’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘MP Main Exam Admit card 2022’.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials like application number or roll number and captcha code.

Step 5: On the dashboard, select class 10 or 12 and download MP Board Admit Card 2022 for students.

Step 6: Distribute MPBSE 2022 tickets to students.