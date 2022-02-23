mp board mpbse 5th, 8th exam 2022 date and schedule announced, check the guidelines

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the date and timetable for Class 5th and Class 8th Annual Examination 2022. The MP board will conduct the exam from April 1, 2022, which will be held on April 8 and 9. Class 5th and 8th examinations will start from 9 am and will continue till 11.30 am. The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has announced the date and time of the exam from their Twitter account. The results of these tests will be announced on April 22, 2022. The complete schedule of both the classes can be seen below.1st April 2022 (Friday) – Written first language – Specific Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi etc.4 April 2022 (Monday) – Written General Hindi (Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi etc.)5 April 2022 (Tuesday) – Written Second Language – General English and othersApril 6, 2022 (Wednesday) – Written math, music for the blindApril 7, 2022 (Thursday) – Additional subjects General Urdu, Marathi etc.April 8, 2022 (Friday) – Environmental Study

Madhya Pradesh Class 8 Exam 2022 Date Sheet

MP Board Exam 2022 – Class 5 and 8 Guidelines

Students who do not pass the test will receive additional tuition from the school.

The student will be given an opportunity for re-examination 2 months after the result is declared.

Students who fail the MP board examination of class 5 and 8 will not be promoted to the next class.

No student will be expelled from school until he or she has completed his or her primary education.

Let it be known that after about two years, MP Board Class 5 and 8 examinations are being conducted offline. Examinations have not been possible for the past two years due to the corona outbreak. Students and school staff will have to follow the corona rules during the exams. Face masks, social distillation and personal hand sanitizer will be very important. At the same time, the schools have to keep in mind that all the guidelines should be followed.