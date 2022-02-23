mp board mpbse 5th, 8th exam 2022 date and schedule announced, check the guidelines
Madhya Pradesh Class 5 Exam 2022 Date Sheet
1st April 2022 (Friday) – Written first language – Specific Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi etc.
4 April 2022 (Monday) – Written General Hindi (Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi etc.)
5 April 2022 (Tuesday) – Written Second Language – General English and others
April 6, 2022 (Wednesday) – Written math, music for the blind
April 7, 2022 (Thursday) – Additional subjects General Urdu, Marathi etc.
April 8, 2022 (Friday) – Environmental Study
Madhya Pradesh Class 8 Exam 2022 Date Sheet
1 April 2022 (Friday) – First language – Specific Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi etc.
April 4, 2022 (Monday) – General Hindi (Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi etc.)
5 April 2022 (Tuesday) – Science
April 6, 2022 (Wednesday) – Mathematics, music for the blind
April 7, 2022 (Thursday) – Third language – General Sanskrit, Urdu, Marathi etc.
April 8, 2022 (Friday) – Social Sciences
9 April 2022 (Saturday) – Written Second Language General English, Other
MP Board Exam 2022 – Class 5 and 8 Guidelines
- Students who do not pass the test will receive additional tuition from the school.
- The student will be given an opportunity for re-examination 2 months after the result is declared.
- Students who fail the MP board examination of class 5 and 8 will not be promoted to the next class.
- No student will be expelled from school until he or she has completed his or her primary education.
Let it be known that after about two years, MP Board Class 5 and 8 examinations are being conducted offline. Examinations have not been possible for the past two years due to the corona outbreak. Students and school staff will have to follow the corona rules during the exams. Face masks, social distillation and personal hand sanitizer will be very important. At the same time, the schools have to keep in mind that all the guidelines should be followed. Board Exam 2022: Will 10th, 12th board exams be offline or not? Hearing in the Supreme Court today
