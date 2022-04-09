MP board result 2022: 10th, 12th result will not come today, find out when it will be announced – mp board result 2022 mp board 10th 12th result will be published on mpbse.nic.in soon.

The wait for the results of 10th and 12th exams of Madhya Pradesh Board (MP Board Results 2022) will end in a few days. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has not yet announced the date of result (MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 date). According to reports, the board may announce the results of the 10th and 12th examinations in the third or fourth week of April.MP Board Results 2022 will be published on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Students can easily view your results by visiting this website. Students will need to provide a roll number to view the results. According to the information received, the copy check work is almost complete and the process of preparing the results is in full swing.

The MP board had conducted the 10th examination between February 17 and March 12 and the 12th examination was held between February 18 and March 10. As many as 18 lakh students are awaiting the results of the 12th standard.

According to the revised grading scheme, students will be awarded 80 marks for theory and the remaining 20 marks for internal assessment. The marks in the practical test were fixed at 70 and 30, ie 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical.

MP Board will be able to check the results of 10th, 12th 2022 on these websites

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

http://mpbse.nic.in

http://mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Result 2022 students will be able to check this way

Step 1- First of all, students have to visit the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2The link to log in for the result will be displayed on the official website.

Step 3- The registration number has to be entered on the given link.

Step 4- The result will then appear on the screen.

Step 5- Students can download the print out of MPBSE Result 2022 for further reference.