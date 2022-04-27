MP Board Result 2022 Date: 10th, 12th Result will be released on 29th April this time – MP Board Result 2022 will be released on 29th May this time
Along with the results of 10th and 12th standard, the results of the main examination 2022 will also be published as Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE), Physical Education Training Letter conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. Students will be able to easily check their results by visiting the MPBSE mobile app and various portals.
MP Board Results 2022 will be published on this website
The results can be easily checked by visiting the websites given below.
mpresults.nic.in
mpbse.mponline.gov.in
mpbse.nic.in
Let us know that about 18 lakh students sat for the 10th and 12th exams of MP Board (MP Board Result 2022). The 10th and 12th board exams were held from 18th February to 20th March 2022.
Find out the results of last 4 years
The result of the 10th
2021- 9,14,079 students had appeared for the exam. 100 percent students passed.
2020- 8,93,336 students appeared for the exam and 62.84% students passed.
2019- 7,32,319 students appeared for the 10th exam. 61.32 percent students passed.
2018- 8,19,929 students appeared for the exam and 66.54 percent students passed.
Twelfth result
2021- 6,60,682 students appeared for the exam and 66.54% students passed.
2020- 6,64,504 students participated and 68.81% passed the exams.
2019- 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 72.37 students passed.
2018- 7,65,358 students appeared for the exam and 68 percent passed.
