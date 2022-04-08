MP Board Result 2022: Deadline for Submission of Demonstration and Internal Marks Extended, Find Out When Results Will Be Required – MP Board Extends Deadline for Submission of Practical Marks under Class 10, 12 MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the deadline for submission of demonstration and internal marks for Class X and XII. Earlier, the last date for submission of demonstration and internal marks by schools was March 30. Schools will now be able to send demonstration and internal marks to 10th and 12th class students of MP Board till April 10. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has given this information by tweeting. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education tweeted and wrote, “Board of Secondary Education marks will now be revised till April 10, 2022.”

According to MPBSE Class 10, 12 marking scheme, 80 marks are given for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are given for demonstration and project work. At the same time, the marks in the demonstration test were fixed at 70 and 30, i.e. 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for demonstration.

When will the result come?

The board may announce the 10th and 12th results by the end of April. A total of 18 lakh students sat for the 10th and 12th annual examinations. The MP board had conducted the 10th exam from February 17 to March 12 and the 12th exam was held from February 18 to March 10.

MP Board 2022 will be able to check the results as follows

Step 1- First of all, students have to visit the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2The link to log in results will be displayed on the official website.

Step 3- The registration number has to be entered on the given link.

Step 4- The result will then appear on the screen.

Step 5- Students can download the print out of MPBSE Result 2022 for further reference.