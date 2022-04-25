MP Board Result 2022: MP Board Result is coming soon, there is a direct link here – will be published soon on mpresults.nic.in.

The wait for the results of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 10th and 12th exams will end soon. According to the information, the results of the 10th and 12th exams of the MP Board (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) will be announced soon. Although the board has not yet announced an official date, the results are expected to be announced soon. Students can view their results by visiting the official website of the board mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Students can easily view their results by clicking on the direct link below.

MP Board Results 2022 Direct Link

MP boards will be able to check the results of 10th, 12th as 2022



Step 1- To view the results, first visit the official website mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2- Visit the website and enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 3- MP board 10th, 12th results will appear on your screen.

Step 4- Now check the result.

Step 5- Take a print out for the future.

This is the result of the last four years



The result of the 10th

2021- 9,14,079 students had appeared for the exam. 100 percent students passed.

2020- 8,93,336 students appeared for the exam and 62.84% students passed.

2019- 7,32,319 students appeared for the 10th exam. 61.32 percent students passed.

2018- 8,19,929 students appeared for the exam and 66.54 percent students passed.

Twelfth result

2021- 6,60,682 students appeared for the exam and 66.54% students passed.

2020- 6,64,504 students participated and 68.81% passed the exams.

2019- 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 72.37 students passed.

2018- 7,65,358 students appeared for the exam and 68 percent passed.