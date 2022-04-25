Education

MP Board Result 2022: MP Board Result is coming soon, there is a direct link here – will be published soon on mpresults.nic.in.

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
MP Board Result 2022: MP Board Result is coming soon, there is a direct link here – will be published soon on mpresults.nic.in.
Written by admin
MP Board Result 2022: MP Board Result is coming soon, there is a direct link here – will be published soon on mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Result 2022: MP Board Result is coming soon, there is a direct link here – will be published soon on mpresults.nic.in.

The wait for the results of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 10th and 12th exams will end soon. According to the information, the results of the 10th and 12th exams of the MP Board (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) will be announced soon. Although the board has not yet announced an official date, the results are expected to be announced soon. Students can view their results by visiting the official website of the board mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board will be able to check the results 2022 from this direct link

Students can easily view their results by clicking on the direct link below.
MP Board Results 2022 Direct Link

MP boards will be able to check the results of 10th, 12th as 2022

Step 1- To view the results, first visit the official website mpresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Visit the website and enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 3- MP board 10th, 12th results will appear on your screen.
Step 4- Now check the result.
Step 5- Take a print out for the future.

This is the result of the last four years

The result of the 10th
2021- 9,14,079 students had appeared for the exam. 100 percent students passed.
2020- 8,93,336 students appeared for the exam and 62.84% students passed.
2019- 7,32,319 students appeared for the 10th exam. 61.32 percent students passed.
2018- 8,19,929 students appeared for the exam and 66.54 percent students passed.

READ Also  Board Exam 2022 Class 12: Board Exam 2022: There is confusion about board exam preparation, so you will find all the answers here - cbse board exam preparation tips 2022

Twelfth result
2021- 6,60,682 students appeared for the exam and 66.54% students passed.
2020- 6,64,504 students participated and 68.81% passed the exams.
2019- 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 72.37 students passed.
2018- 7,65,358 students appeared for the exam and 68 percent passed.

How to do B.Ed course, the whole process: Learn the whole process of doing B.Ed.

#Board #Result #Board #Result #coming #direct #link #published #mpresultsnicin

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment