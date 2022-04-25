MP Board Result 2022: MP Board Result is coming soon, there is a direct link here – will be published soon on mpresults.nic.in.
The MP Board will be able to check the results 2022 from this direct link
Students can easily view their results by clicking on the direct link below.
MP Board Results 2022 Direct Link
MP boards will be able to check the results of 10th, 12th as 2022
Step 1- To view the results, first visit the official website mpresults.nic.in.
Step 2- Visit the website and enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 3- MP board 10th, 12th results will appear on your screen.
Step 4- Now check the result.
Step 5- Take a print out for the future.
This is the result of the last four years
The result of the 10th
2021- 9,14,079 students had appeared for the exam. 100 percent students passed.
2020- 8,93,336 students appeared for the exam and 62.84% students passed.
2019- 7,32,319 students appeared for the 10th exam. 61.32 percent students passed.
2018- 8,19,929 students appeared for the exam and 66.54 percent students passed.
Twelfth result
2021- 6,60,682 students appeared for the exam and 66.54% students passed.
2020- 6,64,504 students participated and 68.81% passed the exams.
2019- 7.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 72.37 students passed.
2018- 7,65,358 students appeared for the exam and 68 percent passed.
