MP Board Result 2022: This helpline number will help students in depression

Madhya Pradesh Board 10th and 12th Exam Result (MP Board Result 2022) will be released soon. 18 lakh students are awaiting 10th and 12th results. The wait for the results of these students (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022) may end by the end of this month. However, the board has not announced an official date. The results of the 10th and 12th exams of the MP board will be announced at the same time. The board will announce its date before announcing the results.MP Board Result 2022 will be uploaded on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in. Students will be able to view their results from this website only.

The board will help frustrated students

Many students often face disappointment after the results. The board has launched a new initiative to help students in a situation where many are frustrated by the results. To help students, the board will do this through its Enthusiastic Adolescent Helpline. Students themselves or their family members can report their problems to Umang Kishor or by dialing 100 and talking to the authorities.

As soon as news of a child’s depression reaches the helpline number, specialists will be sent to their home for immediate counseling. The Department of School Education has launched the Umang Kishor Helpline with the help of the United Nations Population Fund, Target Making and REC. This helpline is helping students in the age group of 10 to 19 years.

We tell you that 10th board exam was held from 18th February 2022 to 10th March 2022 and 12th board exam was held from 17th February to 12th March.