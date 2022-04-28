MP Board Result 2022: This helpline number will help students in depression
MP Board Result 2022 will be uploaded on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in and mponline.gov.in. Students will be able to view their results from this website only.
The board will help frustrated students
Many students often face disappointment after the results. The board has launched a new initiative to help students in a situation where many are frustrated by the results. To help students, the board will do this through its Enthusiastic Adolescent Helpline. Students themselves or their family members can report their problems to Umang Kishor or by dialing 100 and talking to the authorities.
As soon as news of a child’s depression reaches the helpline number, specialists will be sent to their home for immediate counseling. The Department of School Education has launched the Umang Kishor Helpline with the help of the United Nations Population Fund, Target Making and REC. This helpline is helping students in the age group of 10 to 19 years.
We tell you that 10th board exam was held from 18th February 2022 to 10th March 2022 and 12th board exam was held from 17th February to 12th March.
Study Abroad: Learn how young people in Tier 2 cities can study abroad
#Board #Result #helpline #number #students #depression
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.