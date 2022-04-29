MP Board Results 2022 Announced: Girls won the exam, check the list of toppers here – MP Board Results 2022 announced the list of toppers
MP Board 10V, 12th result 2022 LIVE
MP board 10th, 12th result 2022 are the top 4 students of 10th
1- Nancy Dubey
Number- 496/500
1- Sucheta Pandey
Number- 496/500
2- Ayush Mishra
Number- 495/500
2- Partha Narayan
Number- 495/500
3- Divyanshi Mishra
Number- 494/500
4- Mehr Qureshi
Number- 493/500
MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 is the 12th topper
(Art flow)
1- Ishita Dubey
Number– 480/500
2- Roshita Singh
Number- 479/500
2- Anuja Dixit
Number- 479/500
3- Sajal Jain
Number– 478/500
(Commercial flow)
1- Khushboo Shivahare
Number- 480/500
1- Harshita Pandey
Number- 480/500
2- Shruti Upadhyay
Number- 479/500
2- Kashish Baleja
Number- 479/500
3- Neelam Thadani
Number- 478/500
(Science Flow)
1- Pragati Mittal
Number- 494/500
2- Lakshadweep Dhakad
Number- 491/500
3- Ayush Tiwari
Number- 490/500
3- Vedika Vishwakarma
Number- 490/500
Check the scorecard with the help of MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 steps
Step 1- First of all, students go to the official website of the board.
Step 2- A link to the results of MP Board 10th and MP Board 12th will then be displayed on the home page of the official website.
Step 3- Click on the results link.
Step 4- After clicking on the link the result will appear on the screen.
Step 5- Check the result and print it out for future reference.
