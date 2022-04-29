MP Board Results 2022 Announced: Girls won the exam, check the list of toppers here – MP Board Results 2022 announced the list of toppers

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of MP board 10th and 12th board (MP board 10th, 12th result 2022). The results of the board have been announced on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Students can check the result (MP board 10th, 12th result 2022) with the help of their roll number and see their score card. State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results at a press conference. In the 10th and 12th results of the MP Board 2022, the girls have won this time. Nancy Dubey is 10th and Pragati Mittal is 12th.MP Board 10V, 12th result 2022 LIVE

MP board 10th, 12th result 2022 are the top 4 students of 10th

1- Nancy Dubey

Number- 496/500

1- Sucheta Pandey

Number- 496/500

2- Ayush Mishra

Number- 495/500

2- Partha Narayan

Number- 495/500

3- Divyanshi Mishra

Number- 494/500

4- Mehr Qureshi

Number- 493/500

MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 is the 12th topper



(Art flow)

1- Ishita Dubey

Number– 480/500

2- Roshita Singh

Number- 479/500

2- Anuja Dixit

Number- 479/500

3- Sajal Jain

Number– 478/500

(Commercial flow)

1- Khushboo Shivahare

Number- 480/500

1- Harshita Pandey

Number- 480/500

2- Shruti Upadhyay

Number- 479/500

2- Kashish Baleja

Number- 479/500

3- Neelam Thadani

Number- 478/500

(Science Flow)

1- Pragati Mittal

Number- 494/500

2- Lakshadweep Dhakad

Number- 491/500

3- Ayush Tiwari

Number- 490/500

3- Vedika Vishwakarma

Number- 490/500

Check the scorecard with the help of MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 steps

Step 1- First of all, students go to the official website of the board.

Step 2- A link to the results of MP Board 10th and MP Board 12th will then be displayed on the home page of the official website.

Step 3- Click on the results link.

Step 4- After clicking on the link the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Check the result and print it out for future reference.