MP Board Results 2022 Announced: Girls won the exam, check the list of toppers here – MP Board Results 2022 announced the list of toppers

2 days ago
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of MP board 10th and 12th board (MP board 10th, 12th result 2022). The results of the board have been announced on the official website mpresults.nic.in. Students can check the result (MP board 10th, 12th result 2022) with the help of their roll number and see their score card. State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results at a press conference. In the 10th and 12th results of the MP Board 2022, the girls have won this time. Nancy Dubey is 10th and Pragati Mittal is 12th.

MP Board 10V, 12th result 2022 LIVE

MP board 10th, 12th result 2022 are the top 4 students of 10th

1- Nancy Dubey
Number- 496/500

1- Sucheta Pandey
Number- 496/500

2- Ayush Mishra
Number- 495/500

2- Partha Narayan
Number- 495/500

3- Divyanshi Mishra
Number- 494/500

4- Mehr Qureshi
Number- 493/500

MP Board 10th, 12th result 2022 is the 12th topper

(Art flow)
1- Ishita Dubey
Number– 480/500

2- Roshita Singh
Number- 479/500

2- Anuja Dixit
Number- 479/500

3- Sajal Jain
Number– 478/500

(Commercial flow)
1- Khushboo Shivahare
Number- 480/500

1- Harshita Pandey
Number- 480/500

2- Shruti Upadhyay
Number- 479/500

2- Kashish Baleja
Number- 479/500

3- Neelam Thadani
Number- 478/500

(Science Flow)
1- Pragati Mittal
Number- 494/500

2- Lakshadweep Dhakad
Number- 491/500

3- Ayush Tiwari
Number- 490/500

3- Vedika Vishwakarma
Number- 490/500

Check the scorecard with the help of MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 steps

Step 1- First of all, students go to the official website of the board.
Step 2- A link to the results of MP Board 10th and MP Board 12th will then be displayed on the home page of the official website.
Step 3- Click on the results link.
Step 4- After clicking on the link the result will appear on the screen.
Step 5- Check the result and print it out for future reference.

