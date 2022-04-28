MP Board Results 2022 Date and Time: MPBSE will announce the results of 10th and 12th tomorrow on mpresults.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) MP Board 10th and 12th results (MP Board 10th, 12th Board Results 2022) will be released tomorrow i.e. on 29th April. The results of the MP Board will be announced on April 29 at 1 pm on the official website of the board mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The information about this has been tweeted by the Education Minister himself.

The board has released a list of websites for viewing results through which students can view their score cards. About 18 lakh students had participated in the 10th and 12th exams of MP Board (MP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022).



MP Board 10th, 12th Board Results 2022 will be able to check the results

Step 1- Students first visit the official website of the MP Board mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2- Then click on the 10th and 12th results link on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Then a new page will open.

Step 4- Then login by entering the roll number and date of birth on the page.

Step 5- Your results will now appear on the page.

Step 6- Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

MP Board 10th 12th result 2022 marksheet will be released with this information

1- Name of the student

2- Name of the school

3- Parent’s name

4- The name of the subject

5- Attendance Number

6- Marks in each subject

7- Subject code

8- Grade

9- Total marks

10- The status of the result

11- Division