MP Board Supplementary Examination: Register for the supplementary examination from today, apply like this – mp Board mpbse 10th 12th Supplementary Examination Registration is starting from today.

Registration for Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 10th and 12th Supplementary Examination (MPBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Examination 2022) has started from today. Students who have appeared in the 10th and 12th of the MP Board Supplementary Examination this year can register by visiting the official website mpbse.nic.in from today. To register for the compartment or supplementary examination, students will have to pay a fee of Rs 359 for each subject.The MP board had announced the results of the 10th and 12th exams on April 29. Out of 6 lakh 97 thousand 880 students in class 12th, 72.72 percent students have passed. At the same time, out of 10 lakh 29 thousand 698 students in 10th class, 59.54 percent students have got success.

MP Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Examination 2022: How to apply



Step 1: First go to the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “MP Board Supplementary Examination Form” link provided on the website.

Step 3: Register yourself by submitting the requested information and create a login.

Step 4: Once the login is ready, fill out the form.

Step 5: Now pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Print the application form after completing all the procedures.

This year, 96,751 students have got supplementary in 12th standard. The supplementary examination will be held on June 20, 2022. A total of 1 lakh 19 thousand 851 candidates have failed. Speaking of class 10, 99 thousand 710 students have got the supplement. The supplementary examination will be held from June 21, 2022 to June 30, 2022. A total of 3 lakh 55 thousand 371 students have been declared as failed in class X. Students who have failed in the examination will have the opportunity to appear in the examination only for the subjects which failed under the “Ruk Jaana Nahi” scheme of the State Open Board.