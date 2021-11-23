MP Board Time Table 2022: MP Board Time Table 2022: 10th, 12th Board Exam Schedule Issued, Check Here – mpbse MP Board 10th 12th Table Schedule Issued Here 2022 Check Date Sheet

Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has announced the dates of 10th and 12th Board Examination 2022. According to the schedule (MP Board Time Table 2022), the 10th class examination will start from 18th February and the 12th class examination will start from 17th February. Examination will be held on the day of examination from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centers 30 minutes before the examination time.

Students must arrive at their test centers by 8:30 a.m. and undergo mandatory thermal scanning. They will be admitted 15 minutes before the exam. Answer sheets will be distributed to students at 9.50 am, while question papers will be distributed at 9.55 am.



The public relations MP informed the students about the release of the date sheet through his official Twitter handle. The public relations MP tweeted, “Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates of 10th and 12th board exams. Students can find the schedule of exams at http://mpbse.nic.in.

The MP board is at the 10th time table 2022



The MP board is at the 12th time table 2022

The practical test for Class X will be held in their respective schools from February 12 to March 26, while the practical test for Class XII students will be held from February 12 to February 25.