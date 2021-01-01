MP Class One to Fifth School Open: MP Class One to Fifth School Open: Classes One to Five in MP will start from September 20, learn the guidelines

Highlights Schools for classes I to V will start from September 20 in Madhya Pradesh

Now all classes will be conducted with 50% capacity

8th, 10th and 12th hostels will run at 100% capacity

The decision has been taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister

Bhopal

Classes from 6th to 12th are being held after the second wave of Corona. 50% students attend these classes. At the same time, the government has also decided to open a junior department now (MP School Repain Latest News). Schools for classes I to V will also start in MP from September 20. At present the attendance of students in primary classes will be 50 per cent.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that it has been decided to reopen all government and non-government schools in the state. Classes will be held as per rules from September 20 in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

In accordance with the protocol of Kovid-1 of, classes I to V in schools will be started with 50% capacity. In addition, hostels will be run for 100% students of 8th, 10th and 12th.

He said that hostel facilities would also be provided to Class XI students on the condition that the hostel should not exceed 50 per cent of the total strength of the students. In addition, all residential schools operating in the state will be run for 8th, 10th and 12th with 100% students.

What happened in MP to giving 70 per cent reservation to locals in private jobs?

At the same time, schools and dormitories will also be opened for eleven students, but no more than 50 per cent of the total strength of the students should be present in the dormitories. Consent will be sought from the District Disaster Management Committee on the proposal to open schools, hostels and residential schools in the district. Students can attend school, hostel with parental consent.