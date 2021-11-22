mp cm shivraj chouhan said new excise policy is making to legalize liquor made of mahua

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that now a new excise policy is being formulated in the state to make liquor made from Mahua legal. Along with this, he also said that this liquor will be sold in the shops in the name of heritage liquor. This announcement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being fiercely ridiculed in the social media and various types of reactions are also being seen.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the tribals said that a new excise policy is coming at the end of Tribal Pride Week in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh. If any brother and sister make traditional liquor from Mahua, then it will not be illegal. It will also be sold at liquor shops in the name of heritage liquor. We will make that also a source of income for the tribals. It can be made to carry on the tradition. If someone makes it traditionally, then he will also have the right to sell and the government will give this right by considering it legal.

The video of this announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was released by news agency ANI. This statement of his was fiercely ridiculed in social media and social media users gave different reactions. Twitter handle @SumitSharma404 wrote that very good sir, on one hand that tongue Kesari, here your mahua, somewhere the benefits of opium cultivation.. then why do you say ‘Udta Bharat’.

#WATCH , A new excise policy is in making that will legalize liquor made of mahua. This liquor will be sold as ‘heritage liquor’ in shops: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Mandla pic.twitter.com/VEu78TJJs4 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

At the same time, a user named Supreet Saluja wrote that this will also boost the economy like cow dung and cow urine. Twitter user Ram Bharosa wrote that then who will do the quality check? Apart from this, the Twitter handle @dipankar333 wrote that if it is run with quality and safety checks then there will be no problem in it.

It is worth noting that during the assembly by-elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that a new excise policy is being brought soon for tribal Mahua and Tadi. According to this, no case will be registered for making and selling traditional liquor.