mp cm shivraj singh chauhan hints schools will be reopen in july first to second week

MP School Reopening: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has sought suggestions from disaster management committees regarding opening of schools. If all the people get the vaccination done as soon as possible, then in the first or second week of July, schools in the state can open.

New Delhi. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given big indications about opening the school amid Corona vaccination campaign. He said that a big decision can be taken on this issue soon. According to the latest update, the school is ready to open from the first or second week of July. CM has given this indication regarding record vaccination. He has said that if everyone gets the vaccination done at the earliest, then schools can be opened by the first or second week of July. The state government will take a decision keeping the safety of the children at the center.

Suggestions sought from DMC

The state government has also sought suggestions from disaster management committees regarding opening of schools in MP. With the alert of the third wave, a blueprint is being prepared to open the school for the safety of the children. The School Education Department is taking suggestions from experts regarding opening the school. The government is advising the disaster management committees constituted at the district, development block and village level. Apart from this, pediatricians and pediatricians are also taking suggestions from voluntary organizations working for children. Different plans are being prepared to call schools for the children from 1st to 8th and 9th to 12th.

Plan to invite limited number of children

In the midst of the threat of the third wave of Corona, children from class I to VIII will be studying through online classes. Children from classes VI to VIII can be called to school three to four days in 15 days or only one or two days a week. A limited number of children will be invited to classes. Students from 9th to 12th will be called to school every day. Half the students of the class will be called to school one day and half the children will be called to school on the next day. Please tell that in Madhya Pradesh, schools are closed for the last one and a half years. Only online education is being done in schools for the last one and a half years. The Department of School Education believes that online classes are not good for a long time for the intellectual and physical development of children. It is very important to open schools with safety measures.

