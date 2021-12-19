MP: Farmers are in bad condition under Shivraj’s rule, after applying 2.5 lakhs, they got 1 lakh and set 160 kg garlic on fire

The condition of farmers is not looking good under Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh. A farmer was stricken and set 160 kg of garlic on fire. The farmers were not able to sell these garlic even at half the cost that the farmer had paid for growing these garlic.

The incident is from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. A young farmer had cultivated garlic this time. The crop was good and the yield was 160 kg, but when he went to sell the mandi with garlic, the price he was getting was not even half of the cost. After which, in despair, the farmer set fire to the garlic.

According to the information received, the farmer had invested Rs 2.5 lakh to grow 160 kg of garlic. When he reached the market, his heap of garlic was priced at one lakh rupees. Frustrated by not getting a fair price, the farmer took out petrol from his bike and burnt the garlic there. The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Kamal Nath ji said in Chhindwara today that farmers cultivating garlic in Mandsaur are upset, they are not getting proper price and today a farmer in Mandsaur Mandi said Bharat Mata ki Jai on getting low price in his garlic crop. set on fire… pic.twitter.com/DWnBInwdze — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) December 18, 2021

In the video, the farmer is also raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. As soon as the fire broke out, the employees of the mandi and other farmers showed speed and the fire was brought under control. Victim farmer Shankar said- I invested Rs 2.5 lakh in garlic, got only Rs 1 lakh. We don’t want any bonus from the government, just get the right price for our crop”.

The opposition has become an attacker on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government regarding this incident. Congress leader Narendra Saluja shared this video and wrote – Kamal Nath ji said in Chhindwara today that the farmers cultivating garlic in Mandsaur are upset, they are not getting proper price and today in Mandsaur mandi, a farmer has reduced the price. On getting it, chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai, set fire to his garlic crop…”.

After the incident, the farmer was taken to the police station for questioning. However, it was later told that there was no damage to Mandi, so he was released after questioning.