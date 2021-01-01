MP Floods victims starved for three days due to no relief in Shivpuri In Shivpuri, flood victims, who were fascinated by grain for three days, cried bitterly

Due to incessant rains in Madhya Pradesh, many areas have been flooded. Due to the floods, villages of many districts including Shivpuri, Sheopur have come under its grip. People have been devastated by the inundation due to rain, but even in this hour of trouble, the system of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan could not become a support to the suffering people. Due to the negligence of the administration and neglect of relief works, people in Shivpuri district had to become a fan of grains for three days.

The flood caused by rain has wreaked havoc in Bahgama village of Shivpuri district. Due to the flood, there was neither home for the people of the village to live nor food grains to eat. Due to which the people of this village had to stay hungry and thirsty for three days. The administration of Shivraj government also did not come forward for these flood victims who were killed by the inundation. The people of the village started crying in front of the media, expressing their pain due to hunger and thirst.

According to the villagers, no one came to take care of their village after the floods. Neither ration nor any relief material was given to them by the government. Due to the flood, even the crops kept in the houses of the people of the village were ruined. Not only this, the papers of many people’s fields and land also got spoiled due to the flood.

Due to the floods in Madhya Pradesh, life has been completely destroyed. About 18 people have died in Madhya Pradesh due to this flood. Shivpuri has the highest number of deaths due to floods and house collapse. So far 11 people have died in Shivpuri. other than this 3 people have died in Gwalior, 2 in Morena, one each in Bhind and Sheopur.





