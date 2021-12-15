MP fund was stopped during the Corona period, the scheme will start again, more than 17 thousand crores will be spent

The government on Wednesday said that approval has been given to restore the MPLADS Fund and continue it till the financial year 2025-26. This information was given by the Minister of Statistics and Program Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh in a written reply to the question of Bhartrihari Mahtab in the Lok Sabha. Mahtab had asked a question about the decision to restore the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

Singh said that according to the guidelines of the existing MPLAD, the government has released the amount of MP fund at the rate of Rs.2 crore per MP in one installment, during the remaining period of financial year 2021-22. Development Scheme (MPLAD) has been decided to be reinstated.

He informed that along with this, approval has been given for continuation of MP fund from FY 2022-23 to FY 2025-26 with an annual entitlement of Rs 5 crore per MP.

The minister said that the total financial outlay on this from 2021-22 to 2025-26 would come to Rs 17,417 crore. It is noteworthy that under the MP Fund, an annual amount of five crore rupees is fixed for every MP. The central government suspended the MP fund in the year 2020 due to the corona virus epidemic, which has now been restored.

Earlier, some members in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday urged the government to increase the amount of MPLAD, so that maximum development work can be done in their parliamentary constituencies. The MPs raised this demand while participating in the discussion on the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 in the Lower House.

DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran referred to the suspension of the MP Area Development Fund (MPLAD), saying it has caused a lot of trouble to the MPs. He said that along with restoring the MP fund, the government should also increase the allocation in it. Mithun Reddy of YSR Congress Party said that MP fund should be increased so that necessary development works can be completed in the area.

Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde urged the government to increase the amount of MP fund and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can also be linked with it.

