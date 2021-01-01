MP got 6.47 carat diamond: MP Panna got 6.47 carat diamond

Highlights The farmer has found diamonds and precious stones five times in his excavations.

Majumdar said they found a 7.44 carat diamond last year

It is estimated to collect 12 lakh carat diamonds

A farmer in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh has unearthed a high quality 6.47 carat diamond during excavation of land leased by the government. This is the sixth diamond excavated by the farmer in the last two years. District in-charge diamond officer Nutan Jain said on Saturday that Prakash Mazumdar found the diamond in a mine in Jaruapur village on Friday.

The 6.47 carat diamond will be put up for sale at the upcoming auction and the price will be fixed as per government guidelines, said Nutan Jain, diamond officer in charge.

Majumdar said he would share the proceeds from the auction with his four mining partners. “We are five partners,” he told reporters Friday. We found a 6.47 carat diamond. Which we have deposited in the government diamond office.

Majumdar said they found a 7.44 carat diamond last year. In addition, he had found four other precious diamonds of 2 to 2.5 carats in the last two years.

The price can be up to Rs 30 lakh

Officials said the rough diamonds would be auctioned off and the amount received after deducting government royalties and taxes would be paid to the farmers. According to personal estimates, a 6.47 carat diamond could fetch around Rs 30 lakh at auction.

The Panna district in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh has about 12 lakh carat diamonds. The state government leases small pieces of land for diamond mining to local farmers and laborers in the Panna Diamond Reserve. Farmers or workers deposit the diamonds obtained in the mine with the District Diamond Officer.

