MP government employees agitate: MP government employees will agitate for DA and promotion, warning

Employees in Madhya Pradesh have not received dearness allowance due to corona. The government is making repeated promises. But to date, the employees have not received dearness allowance. In such a situation the people of the staff union are in a cross mood. Now the staff has come up with a big strategy. Employees across the state will make representations to SDMs and tehsildars on September 28. After this, there will be a big exhibition on 22nd October in Bhopal.

The employees have warned the government that if our demands are not met even after this, on October 28 and 29, all the officers and employees in the state will take collective leave and lock up government offices. The employees have issued a notice to the government on September 20.

In fact, because of Corona, employees in Madhya Pradesh have not received DA and promotions for two years. Employees are demanding a 28 per cent inflation allowance. They are definitely getting assurances from the government. But no concrete answer has been found yet. Employees are demanding a 28 per cent inflation allowance. A staff meeting was held on October 18 in this regard. After this, the unions have taken this decision.