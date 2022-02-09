MP government to set up awards, music institutes and museum in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar! Madhya Pradesh government to set up awards, music institutes and museums in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar!

Entertainment

After the death of Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar, her fans all over the country have mourned and at this time many big news is coming out in relation to her. Actually this news is coming from Madhya Pradesh and the government has decided to do a big job. Let us inform that in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar ji, the MP government on Monday announced to set up a music institute and a museum in Indore, the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar.

Yes, after this news, the government is being praised a lot and it is being described as a good step. Apart from the Sangeet Sansthan, there is news that a statue of the singer will also be installed in Indore.

Along with this, the state award will be named after Lata Mangeshkar, which will be given to the artists on the occasion of her birth anniversary. The MP government had announced this only 2 days after the death of Lata Mangeshkar.

He was born on September 28, 1929 in a locality near a Gurdwara in Indore. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92, she was unwell for several days and had symptoms of corona along with pneumonia.

After his death, many stars including Shahrukh Khan had reached to pay tribute to him. Let us tell you that Lata Mangeshkar ruled Bollywood for almost 50 years and has remained the heartbeat of everyone. Even after his death, he is immortal in everyone’s memories.

In memory of Lata Mangeshkar, MP Government announcement of setting up of music institute and museum! Award also will be on her name.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 10:59 [IST]

