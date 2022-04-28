MP is waiting for the result of 10th and 12th board, find out when the result will come

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will soon release MP Board 10th and 12th results (MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022). According to the information, the results of 10th and 12th can be announced by April 30, 2022. Once the results are available, students can view their results by visiting the board’s official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Last year, in 2021, the result of the exam was 100 percent and this year too, the result is expected to be good. The MP board exams were held in February and March in which a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the 10th and 12th exams. The exam will be published on the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check scorecard

Step 1- To view the results, students first visit the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2- On the homepage of the website, click in the results section.

Step 3- Now use your roll number and date of birth to check the results.

Step 4- After that the result of MP board 10th, 12th will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Download MP board 10th, 12th score card, print out for future reference.

According to the board’s revised grading scheme, 80 marks will be given for theory paper and 20 marks for demonstration and project. The 10th Board Exam (MP Board 10th Exam) was held from 18th February 2022 to 10th March 2022 and the 12th Exam (MP Board 12th Exam) was held from 17th February to 12th March.