MP: Killing of former sarpanch shouted slogans of Jai Shri Ram, on the other hand in Surat, people of Bajrang Dal burnt hoardings of Pak Food Fest

During the marriage ceremony, discourses of self-styled godman Rampal were going on, protesting against which about 15 people came there with sticks and sticks.

A man died after he was shot in a dispute over playing a video of self-styled godman Rampal’s discourse at a wedding ceremony in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased has been identified as former sarpanch Devi Lal Meena. So far three people have been arrested in this case. This information was given by the police on Monday.

According to the information, the marriage ceremony of Hemant and Sunita was being held in Bhairav ​​Garden on Sunday, in which about 200 people had come. During the marriage ceremony, discourses of self-styled godman Rampal were going on, protesting against which about 15 people came there with sticks and sticks. These people were raising slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

A police officer said that during this time a person named Shailendra alias Chandu Meena came with a revolver and opened fire. Sarpanch Devi Lal Meena was injured by the bullet. Devilal Meena was immediately rushed to the hospital after being shot, where doctors declared him brought dead. Meena was the former sarpanch of Jamonia village located in Bhanpura police station area.

Police station in-charge Gopal Suryavanshi said that a case has been registered against 15 people in the whole matter. While the police have arrested three accused, Kamal Patidar, Lalit Suthar and Mangal. He told that the police is raiding to arrest the main accused Shailendra.

On the other hand, in Surat, Gujarat, members of the Bajrang Dal, protesting the Pakistani food festival to be held in the city, demolished the hoardings and handed them over. Bajrang Dal’s local leader Deviprasad Dubey said that the organizer of the food festival has accepted his mistake. Such events will not be accepted in the city.

The food festival was to be organized from December 12 to 22 by ‘Taste of India’, a restaurant in Surat. The owner of the restaurant, Sandeep Davar, has now named it ‘Seafood Festival’. No police complaint has been lodged in this case.