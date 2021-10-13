MP Minister OPS Bhadoria Video Viral Got Angry on Farmer Who Demand For Fertilizer

On the one hand, the BJP is trying to compete with the mobilized opposition on the issue of farmers, while on the other hand, another video related to farmers is going viral, which can increase the problems of BJP. In this video, the minister of Madhya Pradesh government OPS Bhadauria is seen scolding the farmers. The incident is being told of Bhind district. Minister OPS Bhadauria had come to attend a program near Sada village of Mehgaon in his assembly constituency.

While leaving the program, some farmers approached him, who requested him to provide manure. He was talking to the District Collector on the phone on the complaint of the farmers, when another farmer reached there and started complaining about not getting fertilizer. On listening to the farmer, the mercury of Minister OP Bhadauria went up. Getting furious, he immediately scolded the farmer and said that he is not visible, talking to the collector, what are you President.

During this, someone captured the minister’s anger in his mobile camera. As soon as it came on social media, there was an uproar over this video. People’s displeasure is coming out on this attitude of the minister. A user named Kamlesh Yadav (@Kamlesh_Yadav02) wrote that this time when he came to ask for votes, give a similar answer to the minister. At the same time, a user named Naeem Abbas (@naeemthenek) writes that it can be guessed that what these people would be doing to the public behind their backs.

Farmers are troubled by the shortage of fertilizers, due to shortage in Bhind district, fertilizers are being looted, meanwhile a video of Minister of State OPS Bhadauria has surfaced, in which he is seen raging on a common man and shouting at him. Are you the president? @manishndtv pic.twitter.com/ip9L4WhSZW — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 13, 2021

Let us inform that farmers in Madhya Pradesh are troubled by the shortage of fertilizers. Protests by farmers are being seen across the state regarding this issue. On the other hand, the government is claiming that there is no shortage of fertilizers. In many districts, farmers are spending their time in long queues for hours. On Monday, in Kailaras, Morena, a case of lathi-charge on the farmers engaged in the queue for fertilizer came to light.

At the same time, in Morena, the parliamentary constituency of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the long line for fertilizer had to face the sticks of the police. The video of this incident had also surfaced, where the policemen were seen beating the farmer.