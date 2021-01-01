MP News: A young businessman saved his father’s life in Indore by donating a liver

The 26-year-old IT professional, who suffers from congenital malformations of internal organs, saved his father’s life by donating part of his liver during a complicated operation at a hospital in Indore. According to doctors at Choithram Hospital in the paramedic area, liver transplant surgery is rare in the medical world because other important organs of the liver and organ donor shark skills (26) are in the opposite direction compared to the general condition.Hospital organ transplant surgeon Sudesh Sharda said on Saturday, “Normally, the liver is on the right side of the human body, but due to congenital malformations, the organ is on the left side of the body. Skills.” A portion of the liver was removed from his body and then transplanted into the body of his 5-year-old father, who suffered from liver cirrhosis. That said, the complex operation that lasted several hours.

Such a condition is found in only 10 out of a million people.

“If this transplant is not done in time, the life of a patient suffering from liver cirrhosis may be endangered,” Sharda said. He said that the bizarre condition of the internal organs of the human body occurs in only 10 out of a million people and this rare congenital malformation is medically called “Situs Inversus Totalis”.

Kaushal was discharged from the hospital, the father could be discharged in two days

According to Sharda, before the operation at Choithram Hospital, there have been only five liver transplant surgeries in the world in which people suffering from ‘Situs Inverse Totalis’ donated part of their liver to needy patients. IT professional Prakash Kaushal, who donated a portion of his liver to his father, has been discharged from the hospital, while his father is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next two days, he said.

The heart in my body is right instead of left: skill

Kaushal said, “I knew from childhood that my heart was on the right side instead of the left. Examined at the hospital. “IT professionals said that his father Pradip Kumar Kaushal works in civil defense in the nearby town of Mhow and it didn’t take him long to decide to donate a part of his liver to them.