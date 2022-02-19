MP Police Constable Bharati 2021: Issue Answer Key for Vacancies of 6000 Police Constables, Register Objection – mp Police Constable Answer Key 2021 issued on peb.mp.gov.in, Learn how to download and register objections.

Vocational Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh (PEBMP) has issued MP Police Constable Answer Key 2021 for Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination. Candidates appearing for the Police Constable Recruitment Examination held in January-February 2022 can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of the Board at peb.mp.gov.in. The objection window is open from 18 to 20 February 2022.6000 posts will be filled through Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment drive. The exam was conducted from January 8 to February 17, 2022. You can see below how to download the answer key and submit the objection (if any).Step 1: First go to the official website of the Board peb.mp.gov.in.Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘MP Police Answer Key 2021’.Step 3: Login here using login credentials and click submit.Step 4: MP Police Constable’s answer key will open on the screen.Step 5: Check it out and download it.

See how to file an objection here

Match your answers with the answer keys of MP Police Constable. If you have any objections related to the question or answer, go to the Answer Key and Objection Submission link on the home page of PEB MP. Submit application fee along with proof. A fee of Rs 50 will be charged for each objection. After submitting the fee, click Submit. You can keep a printout copy of the confirmation page for further reference.

Download link of MP Police Constable North