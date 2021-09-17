MP Police Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector and constable at recruitment.mppolice.gov.in

MP Police Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Constable posts. According to the notification, the total number of vacancies is 60. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website recruitment.mppolice.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 27, 2021. These recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable is being done under the Sport Quota.

According to the official notification, the number of vacancies of sub inspector is 10 and the number of vacancies of constable is 50. To apply for the post of Sub Inspector, candidates must have graduation or equivalent from any recognized institute. Whereas to apply for the post of constable, candidates should have 12th pass. SC candidates must have passed 8th standard or equivalent to apply for the post of constable. To apply for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable, must have participated in any national or international competition and also received a medal. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the posts of Sub Inspector and Constable, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 33 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated with effect from August 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For more details of age limit candidates refer official notification.

Selected candidates for the posts of Sub Inspector will be given a pay scale of Rs 36200 to 114800. Selected candidates on the posts of constable will be given a pay scale of Rs 19500 to 62000. To apply for the post of Sub Inspector, unreserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while reserved category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 50. To apply for the post of constable, unreserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 50.

