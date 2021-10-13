MP Pragya Thakur appeared while playing Kabaddi, the journalist tweeted and said- Court should call her for hearing

People have often seen Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on a wheel chair, so it is surprising to see her playing Kabaddi.

A video of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, MP from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has surfaced, in which she is seen playing Kabaddi. People are giving a lot of reactions on this video of him on social media platforms. News24 has tweeted this video.

Apart from this, a video of her has been posted by journalist Sakshi Joshi, in which Sadhvi is seen playing Garba. Sakshi Joshi has written on Twitter that Dear Court, call her for hearing now, she looks fit enough to skip her hearing.

On this, a Twitter user @Mukesh__1992 wrote that although Lalu is also fit, Sonia, Rahul are also fit.

@Mukesh_sharma71 wrote that directly from the pandal to the court room or if possible, call the judge sahib to the garba venue!

A user named @D7349181464 wrote, ‘I wish we had a judiciary to do justice in India, such justice which was visible to the common Indians, then these women terrorists would never have adorned the Parliament of India. This user also used the hashtag Malegaon Blast.

Let us inform that earlier in July 2021, the video of Sadhvi Pragya playing basketball went viral. Even then people had raised questions about his wheelchair. She was seen as a professional player on the court in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Who is Sadhvi Pragya

Pragya Singh Thakur is a Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. There were charges against him related to terrorist activities. She was made an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case and was arrested.

He was granted bail in 2017 due to health reasons. During the Prayagraj Kumbh of the year 2019, she was declared as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of ‘Bharat Bhakti Akhara’ and since then she is known as Mahamandaleshwar Swami Purnachetnanand Giri.