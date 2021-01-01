mp School Opening News: MP News: Classes will be held on September 1

After a long wait, schools will now be open daily for classes 6 to 12 in Madhya Pradesh from September 1. Classes will be held every day except Sunday. The decision was taken in a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday evening.As per the decision of the government, classes will be conducted with 50% capacity. This means students will only come to school three days a week. The rest of the day they will be able to take online classes from home. Parental consent will be required for this. Schools will also be required to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. Under this, sanitizers, masks and social distance have to be ensured in schools. A minimum dose of vaccine is mandatory for all employees.

Minister of State for School Education Inder Singh Parmar and senior officials were present at the meeting with the Chief Minister. Currently classes 9th to 12th are being conducted in the state with 50% capacity. Eleventh and twelfth classes take place two days a week. Classes 9th and 10th are held on the same day.

