MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the incarnation of Tantya Mama, the minister said – he used to give loot to the poor, our CM would not loot but…

During the Gaurav Yatra of Tantya Bhil, the Agriculture Minister said from the stage that Tantya Mama has been reborn as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Politics in the state has intensified due to a statement made by Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel. During the Gaurav Yatra of Tantya Bhil in Khargone, the Agriculture Minister said from the stage that Tantya Mama has been reincarnated as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Tantya uncle used to rob the big people and distribute them among the poor, our maternal uncle (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) is not looting but distributes it among the poor by taxing big people.

Kamal Patel, a minister in the Shivraj government, told the stage that Tantya Mama had become a martyr for the country at the age of 47. Reincarnation is considered in our culture. Kamal Patel said, “One maternal uncle was born in 1842 and the other maternal uncle was our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh. Tantya Mama was also thin and Shivraj Singh Chauhan is also thin. That’s why he is also called uncle. Tantya maternal uncle also used to get girls married and our maternal uncle also used to get girls married.

Tantya Mama’s ‘Krantisurya Gaurav Yatra’ was welcomed in Khargone’s Bhikangaon on Monday. Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel also participated in this Gaurav Yatra. During this, the minister also made many announcements for the tribals. Also, Kamal Patel paid respect to the fourth generation members of Tantya Mama’s family.

Shivraj government is going to give respect to the revolutionaries of the tribal society in an attempt to cultivate the tribal vote bank. In this sequence, Kalash Mati Yatra was taken out from Khandwa, the birthplace of Tantya Bhil. Jannayak Tantya Bhil Gaurav Kalash Yatra started from his birthplace in Baroda Ahir village of Pandhana. After touring the entire Nimar, this Gaurav Yatra will reach Patalpani on 4th December.

At the same time, the politics in the state intensified on this statement of Kamal Patel. The Congress objected to the Agriculture Minister’s statement and said that the state’s Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has insulted the tribal class and Mahanayak Tantya Bhil. Congress said that BJP should apologize for this insult and Kamal Patel should be removed from the post of minister.