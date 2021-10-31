MP: Shivraj’s minister claimed to increase the income of the common man, said – inflation will have to be faced, trolled

The minister claimed that the income of every section of the society has increased over the years. He said, “Earlier there was only one motorcycle in our houses which stayed with the head of the household. Today every person has a car in our homes, due to which the consumption of petrol and diesel is increasing rapidly.

Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said on Sunday that if the income of the public is increasing, then it should also accept some inflation. Regarding the rising prices of petrol and diesel day by day, the minister said that the government cannot give everything to the citizens for free.

The minister was asked that in order to give relief to the common man who is suffering from the rising prices of petroleum products, can the state government not reduce VAT on them? On this, he said that now the government cannot give everything (to the citizens) for free. The government gets revenue from petroleum products. This leads to government schemes of development. Targeting the Congress, Sisodia said whether inflation had not increased in the country during the tenure of the previous Congress governments. Has inflation increased only during the tenure of Narendra Modi government? Inflation is a wheel that keeps spinning.

He was heavily trolled on social media for this. A user taunted and wrote that the salary of only BCCI secretary has increased from 6000 to 160000 times. If the minister’s official vehicle is taken, then the price of petrol will be known. Surendra wrote how much petrol do you buy daily for 135 crores? Give the number of two wheelers and four wheelers in the country. Here even the driver without a vehicle is crying on petrol. Yogesh Chaudhary wrote – If a minister is a common man then I can agree with you. but it’s not like that. You should be ashamed

#WATCH | “Hasn’t income of the common man increased? Govt can’t give everything for free. People should understand that if their income is rising, then they will have to accept inflation also,” says Madhya Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia in Indore pic.twitter.com/kpTdogH0Rh — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

6000 to 1600000 times the salary has increased only for the secretary of BCCI..? – Indian ???? (@sandeep57081659) October 31, 2021

Posted from the handle of Myntra- Let’s defeat it in the next election and make its salary also zero, then let’s see from where its increment is done. You should be ashamed and step out of power. There were good people before you. One wrote that the earlier ones were not wanted, that’s why they brought you. You went through them too. Where does this confidence come from? Dude, here one by one is full.