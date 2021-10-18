MP: Shivraj’s minister took out the spectacles stuck in the hair of the female candidate, then there was a ruckus, Congress demanded action

Something happened during the campaigning in the Raigaon assembly by-election in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, after which Brijendra Pratap Singh, a minister in the Shivraj government, got into a controversy.

In fact, Brijendra Pratap Singh was trying to remove his glasses stuck in the hair of BJP’s female candidate in a meeting, after which the Congress questioned it and called for action on Monday, terming it indecent. The BJP, however, termed the Congress’ reaction as a “distortion of mind”.

In the video going viral on social media, purportedly state Mining Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh is first seen searching for his glasses in his pocket, then a person sitting nearby indicates that the minister’s glasses belong to the BJP’s woman candidate. Trapped in hair. After this, the minister sitting behind the woman is seen removing his glasses from her hair.

Twitter user @kuldeepdwived13 posted this video.

Attacking the BJP, the Congress alleged that the minister wrongly touched a woman candidate and shared a picture and video on its official Twitter.

In the image shared by the Congress, the minister is seen bowing down to the chief minister sitting on the other side with his hand on the knee of the BJP candidate sitting next.

State Mahila Congress President Archana Jaiswal said in a statement that the BJP only pretends to be women empowerment but the video and picture have shown the reality. The Mining Minister not only touched the hair of the female candidate but also placed his hand on her inappropriately.

He asked why the BJP, which claimed to be a cadre based disciplined party, did not take action against the minister. Jaiswal said that such people should not get a respectable post like a minister.

On the other hand, BJP State Secretary Rajnish Agarwal said that this reaction shows the dirty mind of Congress leaders. He said that this is not only a perverted mentality but also an insult to a Dalit woman candidate. This is the tradition of Congress.

The by-election to Raigaon assembly seat in Satna district is being held due to the death of BJP MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri.