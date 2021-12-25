MP: The name of Kareena Kapoor’s son was asked in the public school examination, the notice was issued after creating a ruckus

A school in MP’s Khandwa has asked the name of the son of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan in the Class 6 examination. Since then, there has been an uproar in the state.

There has been an uproar over the question asked in the examination of a private school in Madhya Pradesh. Students were asked the name of Kareena Kapoor’s son in school exams. When there was an uproar over this, the administration has issued a notice to the school.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan’s son’s name has been asked in the General Knowledge paper in Class 6 examination at Academic Heights Public School in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. When this question paper reached the children, they were also surprised. Later, when this matter reached the parents, the demand for action against the school started rising. The Parents Association had lodged a complaint with the State Education Department regarding this.

This question paper has become increasingly viral on social media as well. In this, the students have been asked the name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan apart from the name of the IPL winning team of 2019. Along with this, the name of the dictator of North Korea has also been asked to tell the students.

Expressing concern on this matter, District Parents Association President Anish Jharjhare said- “How can the school administration ask such non-serious questions to the students? Instead of asking students about historical icons and other legends, they are asking the name of the son of a Bollywood couple.”

When the ruckus started increasing in this matter, the State Education Department issued a notice to the school on this matter. A reply has been sought from the school on this matter. District Education Officer Sanjeev Bhalerao said- “We have issued a show cause notice to the school. Based on the reply, we will take action against the school. We will also check the question papers of other classes.”

At the same time, no response has been received from the school on this matter so far. Let us tell you that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Actor Saif Ali Khan also has two other children from his first wife Amrita Singh.