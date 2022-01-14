MP: Within 1 day, Raza Murad was removed from the post of brand ambassador of cleanliness campaign, the actor said this by surprise

MP: Within 1 day, Raza Murad was removed from the post of brand ambassador of cleanliness marketing campaign, the actor said this by surprise

Raza Murad has been removed from this post on the orders of Madhya Pradesh City Growth Minister Bhupendra Singh. Bhupendra Singh had written a letter for this.

Bollywood actor Raza Murad has been removed from the post of brand ambassador of Bhopal’s cleanliness marketing campaign inside 24 hours. Expressing astonishment, Murad said that who’s a much bigger Bhopali than him.

The letter read- “It has come to the discover of the Minister that movie artist Raza Murad has been made the brand ambassador for the cleanliness marketing campaign by the Municipal Company, Bhopal. Whereas the brand ambassador ought to be made by such an individual, who has made a big contribution in the subject of cleanliness or is nicely acquainted with the tradition of Bhopal. Due to this fact, in this regard, the Minister is directed to instantly cancel the order and make any eminent one that is nicely acquainted with the tradition of Bhopal or has made a big contribution in the subject of cleanliness, to make such particular person / group as a brand ambassador. ‘

After which Raza Murad was removed from this post on Friday. Now the politics of the state has additionally turn out to be sizzling on this matter. After his elimination from the post, Raza Murad instructed PTI that he’s nicely acquainted with Bhopal. Who is greater Bhopali than him? All his kinfolk are residents of right here, his education has additionally been carried out from Bhopal.

Murad said- “Nobody generally is a greater Bhopali than me, as a result of my mom, spouse and lots of different relations are from Bhopal. I’ve accomplished my education from Cambridge Faculty right here. I’m nicely versed with the metropolis, its streets, its particular language, tea, paan, gutkha. So the allegation that I have no idea the tradition of the metropolis has no foundation.

He questioned Minister Bhupendra Singh and said that when he is not going to give me an opportunity to show that then how can he resolve that I’ve not carried out something. After the elimination of Raza Murad, the Congress has made a giant assault on the Shivraj authorities. Concentrating on the BJP authorities in the state, the Congress said that the elimination of Murad from the checklist of brand ambassadors is the end result of Sanghi considering.