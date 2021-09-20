MP3 Ringtone iPhone: We Know How to do it Without iTunes



If you’ve been an iPhone user for quite some time now, you might have considered getting some new ringtones when iTunes was still around.

Not to mention that we had to pay for a 30-second sound (who does that?).

Although it was the easiest way to get a new ringtone back then, not everyone was a fan, owing to the boundaries we were in even after paying for it.

For the most part, Apple didn’t make it easy to convert and use your own music as a ringtone on your iPhone; there were always some complications down the road.

Besides, iTunes was way too technical for us even successfully to set the ringtone the first time!

Now that iTunes is out of the picture, there have been several options for you to make your iPhone ringtones. Yet, finding the one that would fit you just right can be demanding as not all of them chime in and live up to our expectations.

Now, breathe a sigh of relief! Because here, we will talk about how to make an MP3 ringtone iPhone with some of the best iPhone ringtone makers for you to make some tunes you’ve always desired.

Time to say Adios to your default iPhone ringtone!

Keep in mind; we are going to go in sequential order. That way, number one always stands out!

iRingg

Let’s begin with the one which makes a mark on this list and has earned more positive reviews than any other ringtone maker for an iPhone, yes! You heard it right.

Let me spell out some facts and reasons why iRingg is top-notch in this game and how it can be just the ringtone maker you always needed!

No Limits

The crawling process that we always had to go through while setting a ringtone was a major flaw of iTunes, we were limited to certain things while choosing rings, and it was one of the biggest drawbacks back then. But iRingg took notes here! It lets you make 100% personal rings from anything you find on the internet!

Do you need to worry about the limitations like before? Nay!

Just search and find your special music from over 10 billion results. Surely, it’s safe to say it’s an unlimited figure for an individual!

Super Easy UI That Lets You Personalize

iRingg has the simplest yet beautiful interface for anyone to master on the first try.

Whenever you open iRingg, you are going to be introduced with three sections labeled – “FOR YOU,” “Search online,” and “Browse.” There is no rocket science behind them; they work just as they are named!

You can download or browse files locally and again; this simple UI lets you trim and personalize whatever part of the music you want to set as your ringtone.

There are no stumbling blocks here, you just need to select and adjust the start and endpoints of the track to cut, and with just one more click, the ringtone is active on your phone. Simple yet amazing!

The 6Sense

The machine-learning algorithm of iRingg just hits differently; in the “FOR YOU” section, you will find the music that is just of your liking!

How does it do that, you ask? Here’s how: iRingg runs analysis and instantly detects your music taste from your library when you launch the app for the first time!

Every time you launch the app, new tracks are pulled up before you based on your liking and listening history, giving you a completely new experience all the time!

They call it The 6Sense!

Wow!

A Vast Library

Heard how I said “No Limits” before? Hold on to your hats because now’s that moment!

Apparently, everyone has a unique taste in music and as a matter of fact, it can mean some songs that are not easy to find.

Let’s say you have one unique piece of music in your mind that you always wanted to set as your ringtone. Well, now is the time because iRingg has got you covered!

iRingg comes with built-in access to the entire YouTube and SoundCloud library. Needless to say, it’s never impossible to set any music you wish to use as your ringtone because YouTube is an enormous source to find any song and audio file!

For the local files, you can work with MP3, WAV, WMA files with the support of the drag and drop feature. It’s a win-win situation either way!

It’s virtually an unlimited source of ringtones. There is no need to paste any YouTube video links, just put the keywords in the search box and look at it go!

The Cherry On The Cake

Remember when you had the cable with you whenever you needed to transfer new ringtones over to your iPhone?

Well, I do, and I’d say it is one of the biggest inconveniences iTunes should’ve settled ages ago! What we always expected from iTunes was nifty wireless connectivity!

While iTunes couldn’t care less for this feature, iRingg was the one that spared us from this pain.

Now, whenever you have the ringtone ready, you can quickly push it to your iPhone over the air!

The wifi connectivity makes it way more accessible than ever. Plus, the ringtones are pushed to their native place!

This is a fringe benefit of iRingg as it fills the missing step!

PROS

Super Easy to Follow.

A large number of music selections.

Let’s you personalize any sound.

Recognizes your music taste.

Supports wireless connectivity.

CONS

A little pricey, but the offer is a lifetime

Xilisoft iPhone Ringtone Maker

On the second spot, we have this classic piece of software named – Xilisoft iPhone Ringtone Maker. Like iRingg, Xilisoft also has two versions that work on both systems: Mac and PC.

Converting music and setting them as ringtones in Xilisoft requires some techniques. I’d say I am not a fan of Xilisoft’s interface as it’s hinged more on the numbers side, which means it is going to take you some time to get the hang of it, also.

You need to do some things there yourself, but ultimately it gets the work done.

The ringtone personalization we can do with Xilisoft is straightforward and praise-worthy; you just need to select a file you wish to convert.

You can name your ringtone afterward and even adjust the volume of the ringtone.

Also, there is a Fade-In and Fade-Out effect to add to your ringtones and that’s a plus point right there!

The file supporting list of Xilisoft is exceptional as it covers a wide range of formats like AVI, MPEG, WMV, DivX, MP4, H.264/AVC, AVCHD, MKV, RM, MOV, XviD, and 3GP, and even audio files like MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, RA, M4A, and AC3. a bit of a mouthful really!

However, you need to have these files on your Mac or PC already because, unlike iRingg, Xilisoft doesn’t have access to YouTube or SoundCloud libraries.

After the conversion, you can directly send ringtones over to your iPhone in seconds without iTunes! Nevertheless, you need to have the cable with you as it doesn’t support wireless connectivity.

PROS

Supports a wide range of formats.

Lets you add Fade-In and Fade-Out effects on tones.

Doesn’t require iTunes to send files.

CONS

UI requires more practice.

Doesn’t have access to the Youtube library.

Ringtone Maker (Online)

Last on the list, we have Ringtone Maker (online). As its name states, Ringtone Maker is an online-based source; you cannot have it on your Mac or PC.

All you need to do is type out the name on Google search, and boom!

You have it on the first page.

It’s a fine ringtone creator for those who are not into something where one can highly personalize ringtones and all. The perk of using this ringtone creator is that you won’t have to download it! This could be a good thing if you are cautious about your storage.

The procedure is super easy; when you open the website, you are given a clear “UPLOAD FILES” option.

Yes, you guessed it right, you need to click on it! After that, upload any music file from your laptop you wish to create as a ringtone.

Once uploaded, you need to select the duration of the ringtone and from where it should start playing and do?

Choose the M4R format and hit “Make Ringtone.” That’s it, you are good to go!

However, unfortunately, you cannot give a personal touch to the tone. But hey, If you are not into this. Suit yourself because this source is made for you!

You can download the ringtone on your computer and add it to your iPhone via software like WALTR 2, that way, you won’t need iTunes.

PROS

Online-based source.

Based on one page so it’s super easy to use.

CONS

Cannot personalize ringtones.

Too simple.

Bottom Line

These were some of the exceptional ringtone makers for the iPhone; each of them stands out in their respective category.

If you ask for a complete package, I would recommend iRingg!



Since you can do a lot more with it than any other ringtone creator there is, plus – it is super easy!