MPPEB: Board canceled these three exams due to paper leak

MPPEB: 3 recruitment exams under Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) have been cancelled. Computer hacks were investigated in 10 exams held between the year 2020-21. After this investigation, after confirming the paper leak, three examinations of Senior Agricultural Extension Officer, Rural Agricultural Extension Officer, Nursing Recruitment were canceled.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on August 27, 2021 that the examination of Senior Agricultural Extension Officer, Rural Agricultural Extension Officer, Nursing Recruitment has been canceled due to paper leak. These examinations were taken between the examination year 2020 and 2021, but the result of these examinations was not released.

After investigation, it came to light that the question paper was leaked a day before the exam to be held on February 11. This paper was leaked by hacking the system. After this, 10 examinations held between 2020-21 were examined. In this investigation itself, it was confirmed that the question papers of 3 out of 10 examinations were leaked.

Some candidates had complained of fraud in the exam. After these complaints, the technical committee had investigated these exams. This exam was organized by NSEIT Institute. This company also conducts railway exams. According to the media report, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that till now the time of involvement of any PEB employee in the paper leak has not come to the fore. He further said that from now on every result will have to be scrutinized, so that no further disturbances can happen.

