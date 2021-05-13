MPPEB Group 5 Result Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Link Here





MPPEB Group 5 Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Skilled Examination Board (MPPEB) has launched results of Group 5 Posts equivalent to Employees Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others on its web site. Candidates, who appeared in MPPEB Group 5 Examination from 16 December to 27 December 2020, can obtain Group 5 Result from the official web site of PEB MP -peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Group 5 Result Link is given under. The candidates also can obtain MPPEB Result, instantly, by way of the hyperlink under:

MPPEB Group 5 Result Download Link

Tips on how to Download MPPEB Group 5 Result 2021 ?

Go to official web site of MPPEB i.e. http://peb.mp.gov.in Click on on the popular language both ‘English’ or ‘Hindi’ Click on on the hyperlink ‘Result – Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and different equivalents submit) Recruitment Check -2020’, obtainable on the homepage It should redirect you to a brand new web page the place are required to Enter your ‘Software No.’ or ‘Roll Quantity’ and Date of Beginning Resolve the sum and click on on ‘Search’ Button Download MPPEB Group 5 Result 2020

MPPEB had revealed the notification for filling up 2150 vacancies for following posts:

Employees Nurse – 525 Posts Employees Nurse Male – 222 Posts ECG Technician – 05 Posts Radiography Technician- 233 Posts Lab Attendant- 155 Posts Radio Remedy Technician – 48 Posts Lab Technician – 347 Posts T. Technician – 20 Posts Technical Assistant – 38 Posts Technician Assistant – 42 Posts Occupational Therapist – 06 Posts Ortho Technician – 01 Put up T. Assistant- 01 Put up T. Attendant- 16 Posts Receptionist – 04 Posts Dialysis Technician- 04 Posts Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician- 06 Posts Pharmacist Grade II – 67 Posts Darkish Room Assistant- 14 Posts Anesthesia Technician – 02 Posts Cardio Thoracic Technician – 02 Posts Dental Hymnist – 03 Posts Dental Mechanic – 03 Posts Dental Technician – 12 Posts Eye Assistant – 67 Posts Speech Therapist – 06 Posts Physiotherapist – 06 Posts Dresser – 03 Posts Dresser II – 47 Posts B. & Chest Diesis Well being Customer – 06 Posts Assistant Animal Medical Space Officer – 215 Posts Nursing Sister- 06 Posts Dissection Corridor – 12 Posts Midwife (ANM) – 03 Posts Laboratory Assistant – 01 Put up Pharmacist Grade I-02 Posts

