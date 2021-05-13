MPPEB Group 5 Result Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Link Here
MPPEB Group 5 Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Skilled Examination Board (MPPEB) has launched results of Group 5 Posts equivalent to Employees Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others on its web site. Candidates, who appeared in MPPEB Group 5 Examination from 16 December to 27 December 2020, can obtain Group 5 Result from the official web site of PEB MP -peb.mp.gov.in.
MPPEB Group 5 Result Link is given under. The candidates also can obtain MPPEB Result, instantly, by way of the hyperlink under:
MPPEB Group 5 Result Download Link
Tips on how to Download MPPEB Group 5 Result 2021 ?
- Go to official web site of MPPEB i.e. http://peb.mp.gov.in
- Click on on the popular language both ‘English’ or ‘Hindi’
- Click on on the hyperlink ‘Result – Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and different equivalents submit) Recruitment Check -2020’, obtainable on the homepage
- It should redirect you to a brand new web page the place are required to Enter your ‘Software No.’ or ‘Roll Quantity’ and Date of Beginning
- Resolve the sum and click on on ‘Search’ Button
- Download MPPEB Group 5 Result 2020
MPPEB had revealed the notification for filling up 2150 vacancies for following posts:
- Employees Nurse – 525 Posts
- Employees Nurse Male – 222 Posts
- ECG Technician – 05 Posts
- Radiography Technician- 233 Posts
- Lab Attendant- 155 Posts
- Radio Remedy Technician – 48 Posts
- Lab Technician – 347 Posts
- T. Technician – 20 Posts
- Technical Assistant – 38 Posts
- Technician Assistant – 42 Posts
- Occupational Therapist – 06 Posts
- Ortho Technician – 01 Put up
- T. Assistant- 01 Put up
- T. Attendant- 16 Posts
- Receptionist – 04 Posts
- Dialysis Technician- 04 Posts
- Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician- 06 Posts
- Pharmacist Grade II – 67 Posts
- Darkish Room Assistant- 14 Posts
- Anesthesia Technician – 02 Posts
- Cardio Thoracic Technician – 02 Posts
- Dental Hymnist – 03 Posts
- Dental Mechanic – 03 Posts
- Dental Technician – 12 Posts
- Eye Assistant – 67 Posts
- Speech Therapist – 06 Posts
- Physiotherapist – 06 Posts
- Dresser – 03 Posts
- Dresser II – 47 Posts
- B. & Chest Diesis Well being Customer – 06 Posts
- Assistant Animal Medical Space Officer – 215 Posts
- Nursing Sister- 06 Posts
- Dissection Corridor – 12 Posts
- Midwife (ANM) – 03 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant – 01 Put up
- Pharmacist Grade I-02 Posts
