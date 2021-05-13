Education

MPPEB Group 5 Result Out @peb.mp.gov.in: Download Link Here

MPPEB Group 5 Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Skilled Examination Board (MPPEB) has launched results of Group 5 Posts equivalent to Employees Nurse, ECG Technician, Radiography Technician, Lab Attendant, Technical Assistant and Others on its web site. Candidates, who appeared in MPPEB Group 5 Examination from 16 December to 27 December 2020, can obtain Group 5 Result from the official web site of PEB MP -peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Group 5 Result Link is given under. The candidates also can obtain MPPEB Result, instantly, by way of the hyperlink under:

MPPEB Group 5 Result Download Link

Tips on how to Download MPPEB Group 5 Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official web site of MPPEB i.e. http://peb.mp.gov.in
  2. Click on on the popular language both ‘English’ or ‘Hindi’
  3. Click on on the hyperlink ‘Result – Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and different equivalents submit) Recruitment Check -2020’, obtainable on the homepage
  4. It should redirect you to a brand new web page the place are required to Enter your ‘Software No.’ or ‘Roll Quantity’ and Date of Beginning
  5. Resolve the sum and click on on ‘Search’ Button
  6. Download MPPEB Group 5 Result 2020

MPPEB had revealed the notification for filling up 2150 vacancies for following posts:

  1. Employees Nurse – 525 Posts
  2. Employees Nurse Male – 222 Posts
  3. ECG Technician – 05 Posts
  4. Radiography Technician- 233 Posts
  5. Lab Attendant- 155 Posts
  6. Radio Remedy Technician – 48 Posts
  7. Lab Technician – 347 Posts
  8. T. Technician – 20 Posts
  9. Technical Assistant – 38 Posts
  10. Technician Assistant – 42 Posts
  11. Occupational Therapist – 06 Posts
  12. Ortho Technician – 01 Put up
  13. T. Assistant- 01 Put up
  14. T. Attendant- 16 Posts
  15. Receptionist – 04 Posts
  16. Dialysis Technician- 04 Posts
  17. Prosthetic & Orthotic Technician- 06 Posts
  18. Pharmacist Grade II – 67 Posts
  19. Darkish Room Assistant- 14 Posts
  20. Anesthesia Technician – 02 Posts
  21. Cardio Thoracic Technician – 02 Posts
  22. Dental Hymnist – 03 Posts
  23. Dental Mechanic – 03 Posts
  24. Dental Technician – 12 Posts
  25. Eye Assistant – 67 Posts
  26. Speech Therapist – 06 Posts
  27. Physiotherapist – 06 Posts
  28. Dresser – 03 Posts
  29. Dresser II – 47 Posts
  30. B. & Chest Diesis Well being Customer – 06 Posts
  31. Assistant Animal Medical Space Officer – 215 Posts
  32. Nursing Sister- 06 Posts
  33. Dissection Corridor – 12 Posts
  34. Midwife (ANM) – 03 Posts
  35. Laboratory Assistant – 01 Put up
  36. Pharmacist Grade I-02 Posts

 

