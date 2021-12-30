mppeb: MPPEB Admit Card 2021: Admit Card has been issued for 4000 vacancies of MP Police Constable, the link is – mpepeb Police Constable Admit Card 2021 on peb.mp.gov.in

Highlights MP Police Constable’s Admission Card Issued.

The exam will be held on 08 January 2022.

10 lakh candidates had applied.

MP Police Constable Admission Card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Vocational Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued admission papers for GD and Radio Constable (MP GD Constable Exam) recruitment examination. Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can now download their MPPEB Admission Card 2020 from the official website of MPPEB peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admission card.



A total of 4000 vacancies for GD and Radio Constable posts will be filled by Madhya Pradesh MPPEB through this recruitment drive. About 10 lakh candidates had applied for the post. The written exam will be held offline on January 8, 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts of 9 to 11 in the morning and 3 to 5 in the afternoon.

The marks obtained by the candidate after the completion of the examination will be displayed on the computer screen. Those who pass the exam will be called for document verification and physical test. Candidates who have applied for the examination should not forget to bring a hard copy of the admission card along with a valid identity card. The e-Aadhar card will be valid only when verified by UIDAI. The method of downloading the ticket is given below.



MP Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Learn How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit MPPEB’s official website peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘Test Admit Card – Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2020’.

Step 3: A new page will open, enter your application number and date of birth here.

Step 4: Read the required instructions carefully.

Step 5: MPPEB Admission Card will open.

Step 6: Download it and keep a hard copy of the admission card for the exam day.

