MPPSC Answer Key 2021: MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 final answer key released at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the final answer key of State Service Preliminary Examination 2020. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website of the commission, mppsc.nic.in.

The prelims exam result will be based on the final answer key. The exam was conducted on July 25 and the provisional answer key was released on July 27. The candidates were given 7 days to raise objections on the answer key.

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2020 final answer key: download like this

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Final Answer Key – State Service Preliminary Examination 2020” given on the homepage.

Step 3: Now the answer key will be in front of the candidate.

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 235 vacancies in various departments of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 and MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 will be held on 25th July 2021 from 10 AM to 12 PM for Paper I (General Studies) and 2:15 PM for Paper-II (General Aptitude Test). : was held till 15 o’clock.