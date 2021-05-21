MPPSC Engineering Services 2020 Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Out Later





Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee (MPPC) has postponed the MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination 2020. The Fee issued an official notification for the postponement of the examination. Owing to the rise within the circumstances, the MPPSC State Engineering providers examination has been postponed throughout the nation.

Candidates who're getting ready for the examination can verify the official discover on the official web site of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee i.e. mppsc.nic.in. The MPPSC examination was scheduled to be carried out in June 2021.

The brand new examination date shall be introduced by the fee sooner or later of time additionally together with the state engineering examination within the dental surgeon examination 2019 has additionally been postponed, as per the official notification.

Listed here are some necessary particulars:

The dental surgeon examination 2019 of MPPSC was scheduled to be carried out on June 20 21.

MPPSC began the appliance course of for the state engineering Service Examination 2020 on January 15 and ended the method on February 24, 2021.

MPPSC recruitment drive will replenish 79 engineers throughout varied departments within the Madhya Pradesh state.

Earlier the examination for engineering service was scheduled to be carried out on Could 30, 2021

MPPSC Engineering providers 2020 examination was scheduled to be carried out in seven cities throughout the Madhya Pradesh state that are Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, and Satna.