MPPSC MO Interview 2021 Date Announced for 727 Vacancies, Check Medical Officer Interview Admit Card Date Here

What number of vacancies can be recruited via MPPSC MO Recruitment?



A complete of 727 vacancies of Medical Officer can be recruited.

Is RTPCR Take a look at vital for showing in MPPSC MO 2021 Interview?



Sure.

What’s the reporting time for MPPSC MO Interview 2021?



The reporting time for the interview is 10.30 AM.

What’s the admit card launch date for MPPSC MO Interview 2021?



The shortlisted candidates will be capable of obtain Medical Officer Interview Admit Card from 23 Could 2021 onwards via mppsc.nic.in.

What’s the interview date for MPPSC MO Interview 2021?



In line with the discover, the interview will start from 1 June 2021 onwards for recruitment to the assorted publish of Medical Officer.