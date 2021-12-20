mppsc: mppsc Jobs 2021 Notification: Pre-examination for hundreds of vacancies will start on this day

Highlights Madhya Pradesh State Service Examination 2021 notification has been published.

The MPPSC PCS Prelims Exam will be held in April 2022.

Online application will start from January 10.

MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued notification of MPPSC State Service Examination 2021. Candidates wishing to apply for this examination (MPPSC State Service Examination 2021) can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission mppsc.nic.in from 10th January 2022. The last date to submit online application is 09 February 2022.



As per the notification issued by MPPSC, MPPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2021 will be conducted on 24th April 2022. The examination will be held in two shifts from 10.00 am to 12 noon and from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm. The Commission will issue the admission card on April 15, 2022. Applicants can amend their application from January 15 to February 11, 2022 by paying a fee of Rs. 50 per repair.

Vacancy Details (MPPSC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Through this recruitment (MPPSC Recruitment 2021) a total of 283 vacancies will be filled for various posts. Of these, 68 seats are reserved for general category candidates, 29 seats for EWS, 89 seats for OBK, 32 seats for SC and 65 seats for ST.

Find out who can apply?

Must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution. As of January 1, 2022, the minimum age for applicants is 21 years, while the maximum age for uniformed positions is 33 years and 40 years for others. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Selection Process for MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2021

Eligible applicants must first pass the preliminary examination. Eligible candidates will be called for interview after the main examination.

Application fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs.500 / – and for reserved category candidates is Rs.250 / -.

