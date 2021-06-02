MPPSC Prelims 2021: Exams To Be Held On This Date For State and Forest Service | Check Details Here





Indore: The candidates who're making ready for MPPSC Prelims 2021 examinations, we've got some essential information for you. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee (MPPSC) has postponed the prelims examination for State Service and Forest Service. The MPPSC State Companies Prelims Examination 2021 and State Forest Companies Prelims Examination 2021 will now be held on 25 July 2021.

To recall, the exams had been earlier scheduled to be held on 20 June 2021 as a result of COVID-19.

The MPPSC issued a discover right this moment to announce the brand new dates of Prelims 2021 for State Service and Forest Service on mppsc.nic.in. The candidates should observe that the fee has additionally deferred the discharge of Admit Playing cards for Prelims 2021 for State and Forest Service. Now the Admit playing cards launch date might be introduced quickly on the official web site of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee.on mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC Prelims Examination is being performed for filling up 235 vacancies below State Companies SSE 2020 and 111 vacancies for the put up of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger below State Forest SFS 2020. The candidates who qualify within the prelims might be known as for the mains examination.