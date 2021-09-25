MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online MPPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 at mppsc.nic.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application through online mode at mppsc.nic.in. The online application process will start from 5 October 2021. The last date for online application is 4th November 2021.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 129 vacancies of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Out of the total posts, 25 posts are reserved for unreserved category, 12 posts are reserved for SC category candidates. 63 posts are reserved for ST category candidates, 21 years for OBC category and 8 posts for EWS candidates.

Candidate must have a graduation degree in Veterinary Science from a recognized university. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a pay scale of Rs 15600 to 39100. The minimum age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Age will be calculated from January 1, 2022. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. For complete information about age limit and educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Interested candidates can submit applications through online mode on or before 4 November 2021. Candidates can take a print out of the online application form for future reference.

For candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer) domicile of Madhya Pradesh, the application fee is Rs.250. All other remaining categories and candidates from outside the state will be given a pay scale of Rs 500 for the application fee.

