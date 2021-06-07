MPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 92 Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Posts, Apply Online @mppsc.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee (MPPSC) has launched the recruitment notification for the put up of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO). Eligible and candidates can apply for MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021through the official web site from 17 June to 16 July 2021 on mppsc.nic.in.
MPPSC APDO 2021
Notification Particulars
Commercial Quantity – 03/2021
MPPSC Necessary Dates
- Beginning Date for Submitting Online Software – 17 June at 12 Midday
- Final Date for Submitting Online Software –16 July 2021 until 12:00 AM
MPPSC Emptiness Particulars
Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) – 92 Posts
MPPSC ADPO Wage:
Rs. 9300-34800+4200 Grade Pay
Eligibility Standards for MPPSC ADPO Posts
Instructional Qualification:
Age Restrict:
21 to 40 years
For extra data, examine detailed notification given beneath
Choice Process for MPPSC ADPO
Choice will probably be carried out on the premise of on-line examination.
The right way to Apply for MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply for the put up within the prescribed format by means of official web site www.mponline.gov.in or www.mppsc.com or www.mppsc.nic.in from 17 June to 16 July 2021
MPPSC ADPO Notification Obtain PDF
MPPSC Web site
