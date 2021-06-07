MPPSC Recruitment 2021 for 92 Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Posts, Apply Online @mppsc.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Fee (MPPSC) has launched the recruitment notification for the put up of Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO). Eligible and candidates can apply for MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021through the official web site from 17 June to 16 July 2021 on mppsc.nic.in.

Notification Particulars

Commercial Quantity – 03/2021

MPPSC Necessary Dates

Beginning Date for Submitting Online Software – 17 June at 12 Midday

Final Date for Submitting Online Software –16 July 2021 until 12:00 AM

MPPSC Emptiness Particulars

Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) – 92 Posts

MPPSC ADPO Wage:

Rs. 9300-34800+4200 Grade Pay

Eligibility Standards for MPPSC ADPO Posts

Instructional Qualification:

Age Restrict:

21 to 40 years

For extra data, examine detailed notification given beneath

Choice Process for MPPSC ADPO

Choice will probably be carried out on the premise of on-line examination.

The right way to Apply for MPPSC ADPO Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the put up within the prescribed format by means of official web site www.mponline.gov.in or www.mppsc.com or www.mppsc.nic.in from 17 June to 16 July 2021

