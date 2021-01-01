MPPSC Recruitment 2021: MPPSC issued admit card for recruitment to Forest Service Mains, here is the direct link

MPPSC Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the MPPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2019 on September 9, 2021. Candidates who have to appear for the exam can download the admit card through the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the admit card will be available on the official site from September 9 to September 17, 2021. The exam will be conducted on September 19, 2021. The candidates who want to download the admit card can download the admit card by following the easy steps given here.

Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates through post. All the appeared candidates have to download the soft copy of the exam admit card from the official site. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The portal fee of Rs 5 will have to be paid for the admit card through the kiosk. Candidates must also carry any one photo ID proof along with the admit card. Such candidates domiciled of Madhya Pradesh who are not serving anywhere and are candidates of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes declared by the State Government of Madhya Pradesh, they will be given the current address given by them in the online application form under the rules in force from the Madhya Pradesh government. The traveling expenses from the city/village to the examination city allotted to them will be paid by the Head of the Center at the examination center before the return journey.

How to download MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019

Candidates to download their admit card, first of all visit the official website of MPPSC, mppsc.nic.in.

Click on the link of MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019 on the homepage of the website.

Now a new page will open in front of you. Enter the required details here and submit.

Once submitted, your admit card will be displayed on the screen in front of you.

Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

