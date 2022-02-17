MPPSC Result 2019: MP High Court directs, OBC quota in result should not exceed 14%

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to ensure that the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) does not exceed 14 per cent in the 2019 examination results. The order was passed by a bench of High Court Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice MS Bhati on Wednesday and was uploaded on the High Court website on Thursday.Advocate Aditya Sanghi said the court was hearing a petition filed by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP-PSC) candidate Niharika Tripathi from Betul district and Kapil Saxena from Guna district. The petitioner had challenged the results of the main examination announced by the MP-PSC in December 2021 on the basis of 27 per cent reservation. The High Court had subsequently stayed the 27 per cent OBC reservation in MP-PSC in an interim order.

As per the Supreme Court decision, caste-based reservation has been limited to 50% and MPPSC’s decision to give 27% OBC quota including SC, ST reservation has increased the total reservation to 63%, which is more than the SC / ST quota. Violation of decision. The High Court on Wednesday directed the respondents (state government and MPPSC) to ensure that the reservation for OBC category does not exceed 14 per cent while announcing the results of MP-PSC State Service Main Examination 2019.

Let us know that Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment Result 2019 will be released soon and as per the decision of MPPSC, OBC category students will get 27% OBC reservation in MPPSC 2019 Result.