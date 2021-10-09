MPPSC Result 2021: MPPSC 2020 prelims result declared at mppsc.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

MPPSC Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has activated the link of Score Card and OMR Sheet of State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Examination for SSE and SFE on 25 July 2021 can download the MPPSC Pre Result from the official website of MPPSC, mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC Result 2021: Download admit card with these steps

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 – Score Card & OMR Sheet Download Link’ given on the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the link a new page will open in front of the candidates.

Step 4: Candidates have to log in to their account using their roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Candidates will have MPPSC State Service Scores and MPPSC Forest Service Scores in front of them.

Opportunity for many posts including officer, assistant, pay scale will be available according to 7th CPC

MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 and MPPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 will be held on 25 July 2021 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM for Paper-I (General Study) and 2:15 PM for Paper-II (General Aptitude Test) It was held from 2 pm to 4:15 pm. MPPSC answer key was released on 27 July 2021. The commission had invited applications for a total of 345 vacancies and the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger under State Forest SFS.

A total of 3,44,491 candidates appeared for the prelims exam this year. The commission has also released the OMR sheet along with the scorecard of the candidates. The candidates who have qualified the exam will now appear in the main exam. MPPSC will conduct the main examination from November 23 to 28, 2021, followed by interview of the shortlisted student.