MPSC Admission Card 2022: Download Here APSC Group B Admission Card, Hundreds Vacancies For These Posts – mpsc Recruitment Admission Card 2022 For Group B Posts On mpsc.gov.in, Check Government Job Details

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued admission test papers to fill hundreds of vacancies for MPSC Group B posts. Candidates who have applied for various posts including Sub-Inspector of Police, Assistant Divisional Officer, State Tax Inspector, who are participating in the Maharashtra MPSC Recruitment Campaign, can download their Admission Card (MPSC Admission Card) from the official website of MPSC on mpsc.gov. .in. 2022) can be downloaded.The Joint Preliminary Examination of MPSC Group B will be conducted in the State on 26th February 2022 by the Commission. This examination will be conducted in 36 district headquarters of Maharashtra. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their tickets through the simple steps given below. Click here to know more about government jobs-

Learn how to download Admit Card (MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022)

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC, mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022’.

Step 3: Log in with required details and click submit.

Step 4: MPSC Admission Card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for exam day.

Exam sample

The MPSC Group B Prelims exam to be held on 26th February 2022 will have a total of 100 questions. Each question will be of 1 mark. Question papers will be given in both Hindi and English medium.

Vacancy details

A total of 666 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive for various posts including Sub-Inspector of Police, Assistant Divisional Officer, State Tax Inspector. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.