mpsc answer key: MPSC main answer key 2020: download MPSC answer key like this, results will be published soon – mpsc main answer key 2020 has been released on mpsc.gov.in

Highlights
- MPSC Main Exam 2020 Answer Sheet Announced
- File an objection by January 03, 2022.
- Results will be announced soon.
According to the official notification, this answer has been issued for the examination conducted by the Commission on December 4, 2021. Candidates appearing in Papers 1, 2, 3 and 4 can download the main answer key. Candidates have till January 03, 2022 to file objections. The method of downloading the answer key is given below.
MPSC Key Answer Key 2020: Learn How To Download Answer Key
Step 1: Visit the official website of MPSC, mpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: See the candidate information section on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the exam answer key here.
Step 4: Now click on the link for the MPPAC answer key (1, 2, 3 or 4) of the relevant paper.
Step 5: The answer key will open on the computer screen.
Step 6: Check it out and download and keep it with you.
Let us know that, according to the official, the answer key has been issued, the applicants can now file objections before 03 January 2022. The form or procedure prescribed by the Commission has to be followed. Applicants are advised to keep all the documents ready to avoid last minute rush. The final result will be announced soon considering the objections raised by the applicants.
MPSC North’s 2020 notification
Direct link to download the answer key
