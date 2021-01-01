MPSC Exam Notice 2021: Mains Exam Notice released at mpsc.gov.in. Check latest updates here

MPSC Exam Notice 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Has recently released the notice of State Service Exam 2020. As per the notice, candidates who have cleared the Preliminary exam can now appear for the Mains exam. For this, candidates have to first register on the official website mpsc.gov.in. MPSC State Service Mains Exam 2021 The last date to register for the same is 28 September 2021.

commission this year State Service Prelims Exam Was held on 21 March 2021. The result of this exam was released on 6th September. Now the candidates who have successfully cleared the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Mains exam to be held from 4th December to 6th December 2021. The exam will be conducted in Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune. The admit card of the candidates to appear in this exam will be issued a week before the exam. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website of the commission.

MPSC State Service Mains Exam Pattern Talking about it, there will be a total of four papers of General Science. Objective type questions of 150 marks will be asked from each paper. Apart from this, there will be two papers of Marathi and English. Both these papers will have questions of 100 marks. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.

To appear in the Mains exam, candidates have to apply online by September 28. For this, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 344 to Rs 544. All the candidates must read the guidelines given in the notification before applying. For more details you can check the official website.

